Two more 90 degree days as summer finally comes to an end

Two more days of summer left.

This has been a brutal summer, there's no real way to sugar coat it.

We've set pretty much every heat record possible over the last four months including, hottest all time temperature, hottest month four months in a row, most number of 100 degree days, most number of 90 degree days, all time highest low, etc.

And if I'm being completely honest there were times when my brain, fried by the 17th straight day of 100 degree heat, had convinced me it would never be cool again.

It maybe took a little longer than many of us would have liked but the first front of the year will finally break Louisiana's most extreme summer.

Some of summer's problems will linger, the drought isn't going away soon, but at least we can contemplate those problems with a morning coffee on the back porch in shorts and a hoodie.

Our gumbo pots which have sat gathering dust since the last time we used them, which was so long ago it's impossible to remember, can be pulled out and filled with dark roux.

While it's exciting to contemplate arguing with strangers on the internet about what is and isn't considered good gumbo we still have a few warm days before the front arrives.

Wednesday will be particularly warm and muggy with low 90s in the afternoon but the heat index running just a little warmer as moisture continues to pile into the area.

Partly sunny skies will be the main order of business, and as we get further into the evening look for the clouds to increase.

Thursday is set to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers popping up as the front slowly pushes through Acadiana in the afternoon and overnight.

A few showers may linger into Friday but it looks now like most of the active rain will be Thursday, although clouds are set to linger into Saturday.

Winds will pick up through the day on Friday coming out of the north around 10-15 mph and highs will sit in the 80s before cooling down into the mid 60s.

Some high level clouds will continue into Saturday but temperatures will remain in the 70s for the highs over the weekend and lows down in the lower 50s.

So even though it looked like it would never happen, we can finally close the book on summer 2023.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel