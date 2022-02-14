Two boaters and dog rescued from sinking boat in Atchafalaya Bay

Two boaters and their dog were rescued Saturday from a vessel taking on water in the Atchafalaya Bay.

New Orleans watchstanders received a notification from two boaters at 5:00 pm on February 12 after their 30-foot catamaran sail boat began taking on water.

A helicopter crew was launched to rescue the boaters along with a 24-foot shallow water boat crew.

The helicopter arrived on scene and safely hoisted the two boaters and their dog.

The three were transported to the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson where they were reported in good condition.

The Coast Guard says the owners are working with a commercial salvage company to retrieve the vessel.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel