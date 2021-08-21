Two arrested in fatal shooting of woman overnight in Lafayette

Two people have been arrested and charges are pending for a third person in connection with an overnight fatal shooting in Lafayette.

Police say they arrested 29-year-old Emmanuel Hebert of Lafayette and he has been booked on a charge of 2nd Degree murder for the shooting which happened in the 200 block of W Foch Street.

A juvenile suspect was also arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

On August 21 at around 2:17 am, Lafayette Police responded to shots fired on W. Foch Street. A woman, identified as 20-year-old Brianna Berard of Lafayette, was located in the driveway of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers say they located a vehicle fleeing the area and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle continued until arriving at a local hospital. A male passenger suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, a driver, and additional passenger were all detained.

Lafayette Police say charges for Simple Battery are pending for the passenger suffering from the gunshot wound pending release from the hospital.

Details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

