Two arrested for Eunice vehicle fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested two men for allegedly setting a truck on fire in Eunice last week.

19-year-old Justin Roy of Eunice and 20-year-old Matthew Boone of Basile were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and are both facing one count of Simple Arson.

According to SFM deputies, the Eunice Fire Department responded on the evening of March 10 to a report of a vehicle fire at an auto repair shop located in the 300 block of Aymond Street.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting evidence, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and Roy and Boone were identified as suspects in the case.

With the assistance of Eunice Police, both men were located and taken into custody. According to the fire marshal's office, both men admitted to their roles in the fire during interviews with deputies.

Roy and Boone were then booked in connection with the case.

