Two Acadiana women promote good mornings in children's book

LAFAYETTE — Two local women are preparing to publish a new children's book designed to encourage kids to have a good morning.

32-year old single mom Taylor Curry noticed the need during bed time routines with her child.

She said there are several children's books that aim to settle kids down for a good night, but very few to encourage positive mornings.

That is where the idea for "Rise & Shine, Sweet Child" was born.

It will feature seven little lessons to begin each day on a bright and positive note.

Curry recruited illustrator Emily Spikes Shannon to bring the book to life. Both women say collaboration on the project was fated.

Publishing is set to begin in mid-April, with distribution set for July.

If you would like to donate to the project you can check it out on kickstarter.

