Two 16-year-old Northshore girls, dead

The Northshore community is shaken over a deadly car crash near Madisonville in St. Tammany Parish, according to WWL-Tv .

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish sheriff's office say it was a single-car crash, and two of the four 16-year-old girls inside died.

The St. Tammany Coroner's office identified the deceased girls as Makayla Bonura and Chloe Shartle.

Authorities were out at the scene all day Wednesday, piecing together the early morning crash.

They say speed was a factor, and those who saw the aftermath say they're left shaken.

Drew Alessi and Brecken Taylor were driving on Guste Island Road when they came across the haunting scene.

"The car was literally ripped in half, like, one half of the car was probably a hundred feet away from the other half of the car," Alessi said.

"I held one of the girl's hands and I told her she was going to be alright," said Alessi's friend, Taylor.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies say around midnight Wednesday, the girls were speeding south on the curvy road.

The car left the pavement, hitting two trees, a utility box and two signs. The two men happened to drive by shortly after and immediately stopped to try and help.

"Honestly, while it was happening, I couldn't really process it," Taylor said. "There was no ambulances here and we didn't know what was going on."

"I'm still in shock honestly," Alessi said. "There were pieces of car everywhere. We're really far out here and in the middle of nowhere and people come down here all the time really fast."

When ambulances arrived, two of the girls were taken to a hospital. And as authorities worked to figure out what happened, Alessi and Taylor say their hearts hurt about this tragic situation.

"Every time you get behind the wheel, think about your family, follow the guidelines, because you don't know who you can hurt," Taylor said.

"Hearing those screams, I'm going to put my seat belt on every time I get behind the wheel and I'm not going to speed ever again," Alessi said.

The sheriff's department says one girl in the hospital is critical at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel