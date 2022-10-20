Turning warmer for end of week and weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 50s

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOWER 80s

DISCUSSION

The large upper-level low that provided our early taste of winter will begin to lift away in the coming days.

A ridge of high pressure will subsequently build in and replace it.

As a result, we are looking at milder nights and warmer days as we round out the week and head into the weekend.

Lower 48 Upper pattern

In fact, lows tonight will be considerably milder in the mid-upper 50s.

Acadiana Tonight's lows

And believe it or not, highs will push the lower 80s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

GRAF model Friday PM

As high pressure at the surface shifts eastward, more of a southerly breeze will begin to kick in (10-15 mph).

That same breeze will also help to increase the low-level moisture, so you'll definitely notice an increase in the humidity... especially for the weekend and into Monday/Tuesday of next week.

Muggy-meter Next few days

All of this will be ahead of another cold front that looks to push through late on Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

This front does promise to bring a decent chance of scattered showers and storms along with it, and we can certainly use the rainfall.

We won't see nearly as much of a drastic cool down as we saw with this previous front, but still slightly cooler, more comfortable conditions will work in for the mid-latter parts of next week.

Be sure to check the katc weather page for the latest 10-day forecast.

Have a great rest of the week!

