Turning less humid behind front Friday, but above-normal temperatures persist into weekend

TONIGHT: Mild; patches of fog

FRIDAY: Sunny & Warm

DISCUSSION

Mild conditions can be expected tonight as lows only drop into the low-mid 60s.

Patches of fog could be possible in spots closer to daybreak.

Graf model Visibility forecast

We're then looking at plenty of sunshine Friday as a frontal boundary works through the area.

Don't get your hopes up, this front won't have much with it (nor any cooler air behind it), but we will notice a reduction in our humidity by Friday afternoon.

It will be a warm day as highs push the upper 80s.

Friday High temperatures

Mostly sunny skies heading into Saturday with highs pushing to near 90 degrees.

Saturday High temperatures

Humidity will remain on the lower side as well.

By Sunday, a good amount of high level clouds will be mixing in with that sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to run above-normal.

In fact, highs look to push well into the 80s for much of next week as well.

Thereafter, we'll continue to remain optimistic on some better rain chances arriving toward the end of next week.

Fingers crossed!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Tammy will impact portions of the Caribbean islands this weekend before re-curving harmlessly out to sea.

The rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet.

