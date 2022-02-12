Turning colder and breezy Saturday night; cool, nice Super Bowl Sunday

Breezy north winds tonight as temperatures eventually drop into the low-mid 30s by morning.

Sunday morning Overnight lows

A couple isolated showers possible through the overnight period.

But clouds will clear the area by daybreak.

Wind chills in the 20s Sunday morning so bundle on up!

Sunday morning Wind chills

Plenty of sun for our Super Bowl Sunday with highs only in the mid-50s.

Sunday afternoon High temperatures

Winds will be out of the north at around 6-12 mph.

Another cold one heading into Monday morning with readings in the mid-30s.

Beautiful weather expected to kick off the new week Monday (Valentine's Day).

Temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 60s by the afternoon.

Warming up into the low-mid 70s by mid-week ahead of our next storm system.

Showers and storms likely Thursday as a cold front sweeps through.

Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, but still too early to dive into specifics.

We'll have more in the days ahead.

Another cool down will follow for the end of the week.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

