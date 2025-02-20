Trump appoints Governor Jeff Landry to council of governors

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new appointments to the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group that works to strengthen state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response and military coordination. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry was among the 10 state leaders selected to serve on the council.
Appointed Members
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia – Co-Chair
- Gov. Josh Stein, North Carolina – Co-Chair
- Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida
- Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia
- Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana
- Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan
- Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York
- Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania
- Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina
About the Council of Governors
The council was established by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and formalized by Executive Order 13528 in 2010. It serves as a forum for governors and federal officials to coordinate on disaster response, National Guard operations and military integration within the states.
With Landry’s appointment, Louisiana gains a key role in shaping federal-state collaboration on emergency management and national security.
