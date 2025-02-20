Trump appoints Governor Jeff Landry to council of governors

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new appointments to the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group that works to strengthen state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response and military coordination. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry was among the 10 state leaders selected to serve on the council.

Appointed Members

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia – Co-Chair

Gov. Josh Stein, North Carolina – Co-Chair

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida

Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia

Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana

Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania

Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina

About the Council of Governors

The council was established by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and formalized by Executive Order 13528 in 2010. It serves as a forum for governors and federal officials to coordinate on disaster response, National Guard operations and military integration within the states.

With Landry’s appointment, Louisiana gains a key role in shaping federal-state collaboration on emergency management and national security.

