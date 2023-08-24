Tropics continue to look more active as Acadiana bakes

There's very little to say about the forecast for the next few days that hasn't already been said over and over again.

Temperatures will set records everyday through the weekend, and there's not really anything that is going to help us break this pattern anytime soon.

It looks like we'll fall a few degrees shy of the all time heat record on Thursday which will pretty much make it the only record still in tact after this summer.

Daniel Phillips

A surge of moisture pushing passed the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend is getting some consistent model support that it may develop into a tropical system early next week.

Tropical development looks likely in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and will be something, particularly for residents of the Florida peninsula, to keep a close eye on.

Louisiana should remain relatively impact free as a front will move through early next week forcing any tropical weather to the east.

Unfortunately though, the front won't provide much heat relief.

Even if drier air does move into the area temperatures will still be around 100 late next week.

We'll obviously keep an eye on the tropics over the weekend, but right now it doesn't look like anything that will impact Louisiana.

