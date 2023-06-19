Watch Now
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic

Bret expected to become season's first hurricane
Intensity &amp; track forecast
Tropical storm Bret
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 17:08:34-04

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the eastern Atlantic.

It is expected to become a hurricane in the days ahead as it tracks westward.

Tropical storm Bret

Interests in the Antilles and Caribbean should monitor the progression of the storm.

At this point, it doesn't look too concerning for the continental U.S. as models either show it dissipating down the line or re-curving out to sea.

