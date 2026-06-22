Tropical Storm Arthur floods Saint Landry Parish

PALMETTO, La. — Tropical Storm Arthur has flooded Saint Landry Parish, forcing some residents to evacuate while others remain in their homes as water continues to rise.

Roads that were passable a day ago are now underwater, and officials warn the situation is worsening along the Virgin Canal.

Residents choosing to stay

Angela Lonean, who has lived in Saint Landry Parish for 17 years, said flooding is familiar to residents.

"I wasn't initially alarmed with the flooding, but as the waters were coming, I mean, we're used to flooding, but as we've been watching it come up, yeah, we've become a little more nervous," Lonean said.

She said residents are working together to handle the flooding.

"Out here, we're kind of prepared for everything and everyone kind of helps everybody and everyone takes care of everybody and so that's what we're doing," Lonean said.

Water rising rapidly

Palmetto Mayor Joseph Irving said the water level has increased dramatically since morning.

"In fact, from this morning, this water has risen, I don't know, a lot compared to where it was this morning and yesterday," Irving said. "Yesterday we could actually drive through here, but today we can't and that's kind of scary."

Saint Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard surveyed the flooding and said the Virgin Canal area will be particularly problematic.

"That's where we're gonna have a problem all along the Virgin Canal. This is what happens and there's really not much anybody can do about it," Bellard said. "The water has to flow, and it's all flowing south, but it's not good, not good at all."

Residents now wait for water to recede before they can return to normal.

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