Tropical moisture hangs around for several days

Nicholas may no longer be considered a tropical system but there is sill plenty of moisture lingering in Acadiana which will keep showers in the forecast.

Now a surface low, the remnants of Nicholas will linger for the next few days and showers will likely fire up around the low so keep the umbrella handy the next few days.

Mostly cloudy skies will be the main order of business although breaks in the clouds and patchy sunshine will certainly be possible.

The highs the next few days will sit in the mid 80s and with all the moisture hanging around the lows will stay in the mid 70s.

This is going to be the pattern for the next several days with little change in the overall pattern since the moisture is going to be more or less entrenched in the area.

It's going to take a front to force out some of this moisture and models are indicating that we may be in luck, as a front is expected to move through late next week.

Finer details on the front's passage have yet to emerge but the early indication are there that we may be getting some fresher weather.

