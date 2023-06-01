Tropical Depression Two forms in eastern Gulf; expected to drift southward in days ahead

Tropical Depression Two has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

It'll have a brief window for marginal development in the days ahead as it drifts southward.

Track and intensity forecast Tropical Depression Two

If it were to achieved tropical storm status, it would get the name Arlene.

Regardless, the system remains no threat to us here in Acadiana, but it does serve as a remainder that hurricane season 2023 is officially underway.

We'll provide updates on air and online as they become available.

Stay with the KATC weather team all season long for the latest.

