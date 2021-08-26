Tropical Depression #9 Has Formed

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression #9. At this time Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for western Cuba and some of the Caribbean Islands. Winds are currently at 35mph. A hurricane reconnaissance crew will fly into the storm this morning.

Most computer models have been in agreement over the past few days, even with the system being just a tropical wave. As wind recon data is gathered, and entered into the equation, there will be a better feel on the track and more importantly, the intensity of the storm.

The NHC is bringing a strong Category 2, borderline Category 3 hurricane to the Acadiana region sometime Sunday into early Monday. Many models have suggested a moderate to strong hurricane as well, and it appears the National Hurricane Center is following the guidance of most of the models.

Now is the time to get prepared. Have a plan, whether that means staying at home to ride out the storm or evacuating. No evacuation orders have been issued as of 10 am Thursday. No watches or warnings have been issued for the Gulf Coast, although those are expected as early as tomorrow.

The next update from the NHC will be a 1 pm Thursday.