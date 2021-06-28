Tropical Depression #4 Forms

The area of disturbed weather off the Carolina coast has been upgraded to a tropical depression. Tropical Depression #4 now has advisories being issued by the National Hurricane Center. As of 10am, the center of #4 is located at 31.9N 78.3W or just off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina. Winds are 35 mph with higher gusts.

The system is expected to strengthen slightly before landfall, possibly becoming Tropical Storm Danny this evening. Heavy rains are expected along the coast, then farther inland over the next few days. The next update for TD #4 will come in at 1pm.