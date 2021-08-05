Troop I receive Geaux Bags for displaced children

Louisiana State Police Troop I and neighboring agencies received Geaux Bags, in recent days, to help displaced children by easing their transition into foster care.

Geaux Bags are designed emergency kits containing bags of clothing items, a pillow, blanket, school bag, water, snacks, toiletry items, and even a note of encouragement from another child, they say.

Troopers are partnering with the group Geaux 4 Kids to distribute the Geaux Bags to children in need.

They say children come into foster care in all ages and sizes and all hours of the day and night, and they usually come with only the clothes on their back.

Major funding for the foster care bags was provided by the Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement.

For more information about Geaux Bags, click here.

