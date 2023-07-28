Triple digit temperatures on the way for Acadiana as yet another heat wave looms

TONIGHT: Seasonable & quiet

SATURDAY: Very hot & mostly dry

DISCUSSION

Well, yet another heat wave looms for Acadiana.

For tonight, expect quiet and mild conditions as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

Mostly sunny skies will follow into Saturday as the pattern stays very hot.

Look for highs to push into the mid-upper 90s by the afternoon.

Heat indices will be in the 102-106° range during the hottest part of the day.

Saturday PM Heat indices

Similar numbers come Sunday, but we could see a few isolated thundershowers trying to sneak in by the afternoon for the lucky few.

Unfortunately, those numbers will only go a little higher into next week.

A heat dome of high pressure will essentially sit right on top of the area for several days.

Next week's Upper pattern

As a result, rain chances will be low and the heat will be on.

In fact, we're looking at the hottest stretch of weather we have seen this summer... And that is saying something!

High temperatures for the better part of next week will likely reach the triple digits each afternoon.

Plan on heat indices to push the 110-115° range.

Hopefully, we start to see a little break in the pattern toward the end of the 10-day period, but no guarantees at this point!

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

TROPICS

Only a couple small areas of interest.

However, none of the areas will be a concern for Acadiana.

The one that has the highest likelihood of development (60%) is out in the Eastern Atlantic.

Friday Tropics outlook

Regardless if this were to develop or not, it will be re-curving out into the open waters.

