Triple digit highs expected to continue through the week

We set the record for consecutive triple digit days over the weekend, and we'll spend this week adding to that record every single day.

Highs on Monday will once again sit around 101 (beating the current record from 1896) and the heat index will be back between 115-118.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect across the area and it seems likely that we'll see those warnings continue through the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the triple digits every day through the weekend, and rain is going to remain elusive.

A few isolated showers is all you can expect this week and sunshine will continue to dominate a large portion of the Gulf Coast.

It's been a punishing summer and the worst of it still seems to be ahead of us so keep it slow and make sure you stay hydrated.

