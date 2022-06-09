Triple digit heat index back on the menu for Thursday

At this point in the summer everyone can recite the forecast by heart.

It's hot, it's humid, and it doesn't look to change anytime soon.

Highs on Thursday will return to the mid 90s, and the heat index is going to push into the triple digits.

Skies will remain mostly sunny and while a shower or two can't be ruled out it is mostly going to remain very dry.

Slightly better rain chances on Friday afternoon, but mostly it's hot, humid, and sunny through the foreseeable future.

