Triple digit heat continues Friday, into weekend

TONIGHT: Warm and quiet

FRIDAY: Heat ADVISORY & dry

DISCUSSION

Little change in this very hot pattern is expected to round out the week and heading into the weekend.

Lows tonight will settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s under fair skies.

Friday will feature yet another afternoon of high temperatures pushing the triple digits.

Heat indices will settle into that 108-116° range.

Friday Heat indices

And once again, rain chances will be no better than 5% as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

I would plan on very similar conditions through the course of the weekend as any significant rain chances remain well off to our north and east.

This weekend Upper pattern

Highs will continue to push the lower 100s with heat indices way up there.

Next week will start off quite hot as well.

However, we remain cautiously optimistic that slightly better rain chances will make a return at some point next week.

Until then, stay cool and hydrated, y'all!

TROPICS

All is quiet across the Atlantic basin with no new developments expected at least through the next 7 days.

