Travel Plans? A breakdown of the weekend's rain and how it'll impact your holiday travel

The big holiday weekend is quickly approaching, unfortunately though, so is a round of unsettled weather.

Clouds are moving in for the day on Thursday and while they won't produce any rain it is a sign of things to come.

Temperatures through this stretch will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s Thursday, and eventually getting into the 70s by Friday.

Friday is going to be a big "get out" day for folks who will be traveling for the holidays and the good new is that while there may be a few isolated showers in the evening travel is largely not going to be impacted.

Showers become a little more scattered on Saturday, particularly in the evening, but it doesn't look as wet as it did earlier this week.

Still though if you're going to be on the road be mindful that there's a chance you could run into some rain, which at times could be heavy, and give yourself time to slow down if needed.

The biggest travel impacts arrive on Christmas Eve with heavy showers on and off through the day.

While severe weather isn't going to be an issue there will be storms capable of producing a lot of lightning and heavy downpours.

Rain totals could total a couple of inches and areas of localized street flooding will be possible.

This is going to be the day with the largest travel impacts that will stretch beyond Acadiana and into the central Gulf Coast.

Extra time will be needed to get from place to another and there may be spots where water is pooling up on the roadways.

This rain continues overnight into Christmas morning, however, the good news is that it will start to ease up through the day on Christmas and clear by Christmas evening.

The timing of the rain is unfortunate but you're not going to find any complaints about it here because it's much needed.

It's been a wet stretch here lately and this round of rain will go a long way in helping break us out of drought.

