Travel adventures precede proposal for New Iberia couple

A New Iberia couple is celebrating a recent marriage and their proposal video is getting some attention online.

In a video posted to Facebook, Eric San captures shots of his wife Jennie Thammavongsa visiting several exquisite travel spots, inspiring wanderlust for some viewers. A few videos show San hiding a ring behind Thammavongsa's back, until finally proposing in Greece on June 12th.

Watch the full video below:

San tells KATC, he met his wife at Westgate High School when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman. They started dating after having a class together during his senior year.

He says he knew he wanted the proposal to be special. The idea came to him during a trip to New York when Thammavongsa passed in front of the camera near a beautiful landscape.

For eight years he captured similar shots during trips to Seattle, Colorado, Hawaii, Mexico, Turkey, Egypt and Greece.

We want to wish congratulations to the newlyweds from the staff here at KATC!

