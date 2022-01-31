Transitioning to a stormier pattern this week

After a beautiful weekend here in Acadiana we will start to transition to a much more active pattern over the next several days.

This transition will take place slowly on Monday and after a quiet start we'll start to see a slow trickle in of clouds through the evening and overnight.

Along with the clouds, winds from the south will also be bringing in some warmer temperatures and highs will likely get to around 70.

Daniel Phillips

While the clouds will arrive on Monday it'll take a little longer until the showers show up, but by Tuesday morning we'll be looking at largely scattered showers.

That rainfall will become a little more scattered on Wednesday, before the main front moves through on Thursday sparking widespread showers and storms.

It looks like this front will be liquid precipitation for Acadiana as we don't line up the colder temperatures with the rain, but for other areas across the southeast it may be a pretty significant ice storm.

Daniel Phillips

Heavy rounds of freezing rain will set up through Texas into Arkansas and will eventually spread through other areas of the deep south.

If you have travel plans across the south this week, make sure that you have a way to get weather information and road conditions for those areas.

Temperatures will remain mild through the rest of the week, with another quick burst of cold air arriving by the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel