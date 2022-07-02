While a few pop-up showers and storms remain in the forecast over the next couple of days, I think overall coverage will be a little lower as the pattern transitions back to a more typical summertime scenario.

The main upper-level impulse with our tropical disturbance is moving out with the highest rain chances shifting more eastward.

Mild overnight as lows settle into the mid-70s under fair skies late.

A mixture of sun and clouds out there Sunday as highs push the lower 90s.

Again, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the second half of the day (30-40%).

Next 48-hrs Graf model

Much of the same can be said heading into the 4th on Monday.

Bottom line: No washouts thru the 4th, but be prepared to maybe dodge a thundershower or two during the afternoon.

Very typical July weather will ensue for the rest of next week.

Plan on hot and humid days with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!

TROPICS

In case you missed it, tropical storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early this morning.

It will continue to track northeastward and not really be much of a concern.

Track Tropical storm Colin

Bonnie continues to track towards the east Pacific.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel