New Iberia Police were on the scene of a fatal train accident. According to police captain Laseter, the incident happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning. A pedestrian was struck by the train between Bank Avenue and Ann Street. Railroad crossings from Jefferson Terrace to Bank Avenue are closed. The accident is still under investigation and we'll bring you updates later today.
Train Kills Pedestrian in New Iberia
Some Crossings are Closed This Morning
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jul 12, 2022
