Traditional summer showers popping up in the afternoon

Little change in Thursday's forecast as heat driven thunderstorms are expected to fire up in the late parts of the afternoon.

Until then it's a quiet outlook with temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index sitting in the triple digits.

Showers and storms will start to pop up after lunch and a handful of heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible.

This is pretty standard summer weather and Friday looks to be no different.

High pressure will move back in to the area over the weekend and temperatures will once again go beyond their normal highs.

Most of next week will be dry with temperatures averaging between 98-100 pretty much every single day.

In the Tropics:

T.S. Bret continues its march into the Caribbean and will make landfall in the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon as a strong tropical storm.

It will quickly move into the Caribbean Sea where it will eventually encounter enough shear that it will fizzle out by the weekend.

This will not be a threat to Louisiana or the Gulf Coast.

A wave in the Atlantic continues to show some signs of development, and will likely be our third named storm.

Once development occurs the wave is expected to wrap around the Atlantic High and remain out in the ocean.

