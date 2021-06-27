Tonight, someone will win the St. Jude Dream Home.
The drawing will happen during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. You can tune in or watch online here.
This year, Acadiana raised $1,250,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of ending childhood cancer.
Here's one more rundown of the prizes:
- 2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store
- $10,000 VISA Gift Card from Assurance Financial
- 2021 Buick Encore GX, donated by Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation
- Dream Home built by the McClain Companies
If you'd like to support St. Jude, despite missing out on the giveaway, click here.
