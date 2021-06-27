Tonight, someone will win the St. Jude Dream Home.

The drawing will happen during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. You can tune in or watch online here.

This year, Acadiana raised $1,250,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of ending childhood cancer.

Here's one more rundown of the prizes:



2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store

$10,000 VISA Gift Card from Assurance Financial

2021 Buick Encore GX, donated by Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation

Dream Home built by the McClain Companies

If you'd like to support St. Jude, despite missing out on the giveaway, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel