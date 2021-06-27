Watch
TONIGHT: Someone will win the St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 14:44:20-04

Tonight, someone will win the St. Jude Dream Home.

The drawing will happen during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. You can tune in or watch online here.

This year, Acadiana raised $1,250,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of ending childhood cancer.

Here's one more rundown of the prizes:

  • 2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store
  • $10,000 VISA Gift Card from Assurance Financial
  • 2021 Buick Encore GX, donated by Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation
  • Dream Home built by the McClain Companies

If you'd like to support St. Jude, despite missing out on the giveaway, click here.

