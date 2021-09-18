Tommy G & Stormy Weather to make a comeback Saturday

Local swamp pop band Tommy G & Stormy Weather will be making its return at the SoCo in New Iberia on Saturday after being away from the music scene for ten weeks.

Amelia native Tommy Gros, front-man of the band and singer of "Only You & Me Tonight," was hospitalized for several weeks with the Delta variant of COVID and pneumonia.

"It takes your breath away, it paralyzes you. It's like if someone had put a garbage bag over your head, like if you had a single pinhole to try to breath through."

On July 6, the singer released what the next couple of months would look like for the band: cancellations.

"It is with great regret that I have to say this weekends show has to be postponed..."

Gros tells KATC what would lie ahead for him and his family following his 15-day hospitalization.

"I was released from the hospital on Sunday. On Monday, my sister was admitted to the hospital with COVID, and on Thursday, she passed away. The week after, Hurricane Ida dropped a bomb on us," Gros recalls.

Gros, who had neither the strength nor ability to sing, said he had to practice what he had been taught long ago.

"I lost my father when I was 9 years old and I remember seeing my mom taking care of me and my siblings with no complaints. I had to do the same."

Gros encouraged himself to take three steps, then worked his way to walking a mile and a half and doing at least 30 push-ups.

One day, while on the road to Lafayette with his fiance, Annie Miller, Gros was listening to Bobby Richard's swamp pop music segment and the unimaginable happened, they recall.

"Tommy, you just realized what you did, said Miller. "You just sang a whole song."

After two months of updating fans on his and his band's well-being, he is happy to announce a comeback.

"My fans have been so personable, calling and sending me prayers. If I had one last thing to say to them it would be, I love you."

Gros says he is ready to perform a full show.

"Don't forget to call your mamma and them, and let them know Tommy G is back on stage this Saturday; y'all come on down to SoCo's in New Iberia," he says.

Tommy G & Stormy Weather will be at SoCo's Bar this Saturday, September 18, featuring his latest album with the late Warren Storm, "The Old Man in Me." The show begins at 9.P.M. at 503 HWY 90 E. For future updates from the band, click here.

