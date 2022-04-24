Toddler Found Shot in Hotel Room

Police responded to a call at a hotel on Northeast Evangeline Thruway at approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening to find a toddler had been shot.

The toddler was immediately transported to the area hospital where he later died. Detectives indicated a family member stepped out of the room for a moment when a shot was heard.

Preliminary investigations show the incident to be accidental. This story is still developing.

