Watch
News

Actions

Toddler Found Shot in Hotel Room

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 16:00:51-04

Police responded to a call at a hotel on Northeast Evangeline Thruway at approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening to find a toddler had been shot.

The toddler was immediately transported to the area hospital where he later died. Detectives indicated a family member stepped out of the room for a moment when a shot was heard.

Preliminary investigations show the incident to be accidental. This story is still developing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.