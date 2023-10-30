Watch Now
News

Actions

Toddler fatally shot by father in Carencro

Crime Scene
Shutterstock
Crime Scene
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 17:48:38-04

Carencro Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Prejean Road. Police said the shooting took place on October 28, 2023, shortly before 7:00pm.

When officers arrived, they located a one-year-old child suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Detectives said through investigation, they learned that the child was hit by a single bullet fired from a weapon being handled by the child’s father.

The identity of the victim and the father will not be released at this time police said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.