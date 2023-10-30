Toddler fatally shot by father in Carencro

Carencro Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Prejean Road. Police said the shooting took place on October 28, 2023, shortly before 7:00pm.

When officers arrived, they located a one-year-old child suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Detectives said through investigation, they learned that the child was hit by a single bullet fired from a weapon being handled by the child’s father.

The identity of the victim and the father will not be released at this time police said.