Toby Keith performing at Fort Polk, Friday night

American country music star, Toby Keith, will be at Fort Polk, Friday night, honoring those who sacrifice for our country.

In his Twitter post Friday, Keith said, "Honored to have some of the best of the best helping us load in for the show tonight in Fort Polk."

Honored to have some of the best of the best helping us load in for the show tonight in Fort Polk, LA. #CountryComesToTownTour pic.twitter.com/C4iE26paSe — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 10, 2021

Toby Keith has been known of his post 9/11 patriotic tune, "Courtesy, of the Red, White and Blue" from his album, The Angry American that earned him his ninth #1 hit single.

The 2002 song topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks.

The song was Keith's response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and also as a tribute to his father, Hubert Covel, who was killed in a car accident in March of that year.

Keith shared in August that he is still making albums, his newest one is called, Peso in My Pocket.

------------------------------------------------------------

