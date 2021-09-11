Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units continue to help Ida victims in Houma and Kenner

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, P&G’s Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units will continue to be collecting and cleaning laundry throughout the weekend in Houma and Kenner.

Their locations and times:

Walmart Supercenter at 1633 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Houma from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Walmart Supercenter at 300 W Esplanade Avenue in Kenner from 9 A.M. to 5.P.M.

P&G says they will continue to distribute free personal care and cleaning kits directly into the affected areas.

