Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units continue to help Ida victims in Houma and Kenner

<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/images/woman-loading-laundry-to-the-washing-machine/53389309?asset_id=53389309">Adobe | Patryk Kosmider</a>
Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 13:23:56-04

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, P&G’s Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units will continue to be collecting and cleaning laundry throughout the weekend in Houma and Kenner.

Their locations and times:

  • Walmart Supercenter at 1633 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Houma from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.
  • Walmart Supercenter at 300 W Esplanade Avenue in Kenner from 9 A.M. to 5.P.M.

P&G says they will continue to distribute free personal care and cleaning kits directly into the affected areas.

