Tickets still available for Downtown Rising

Tickets are still on sale for Downtown Rising set for Sunday, September 28, 2025.
2025 Lineup Highlights
The Wailers – Legendary reggae icons carrying on Bob Marley’s legacy
Keith Frank – Zydeco’s reigning powerhouse
DJ Digital – Lafayette’s own genre-bending favorite
Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, Que Beleza, Homegrown Reggae, DJ RV, Skye Isaac, and Low Dial
There will be local food trucks and pop-up vendors, Activities For all ages, The Laffy Taps Mobile Beer Bus and the Socialight Photobooth.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Rain or Shine Event
Location: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.
Tickets: Starting at $26 (available online) www.socialentertainment.net