Tickets still available for Downtown Rising

Tickets are still on sale for Downtown Rising set for Sunday, September 28, 2025.

2025 Lineup Highlights

The Wailers – Legendary reggae icons carrying on Bob Marley’s legacy

Keith Frank – Zydeco’s reigning powerhouse

DJ Digital – Lafayette’s own genre-bending favorite

Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, Que Beleza, Homegrown Reggae, DJ RV, Skye Isaac, and Low Dial

There will be local food trucks and pop-up vendors, Activities For all ages, The Laffy Taps Mobile Beer Bus and the Socialight Photobooth.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Rain or Shine Event

Location: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Tickets: Starting at $26 (available online) www.socialentertainment.net