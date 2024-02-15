Thursday's clouds give way to Friday's showers

Daniel Phillips

After a stretch of stunning days here in Acadiana we'll start to see the forecast deteriorate over the next few days.

Clouds will drift into the area on Thursday, eventually taking over by the evening and staying gray into Friday and Saturday.

Despite not having as much sunshine temperatures are going to remain on the warm side, and moisture will increase along a south wind.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday afternoon and won't cool down too much overnight.

Showers will pop up on Friday with light to moderate rain continuing on and off for the end of the work week.

Flooding and severe weather aren't expected to be much of an issue and rain totals will likely be less than an inch.

It will be slightly cooler out there on Friday but the real cold air moves in for Saturday.

There's very little, if any, clearing expected on Saturday and our high of 50 degrees we will hit before the sun comes up.

A damp, cold, windy day awaits us for the start of the week with wind chill values sitting in the 30s during most of the day.

This burst of winter won't last long and sunshine with milder temperatures will return on Sunday.

