Three Crowley teens arrested for car burglaries; one for attempted murder in Crowley

LAKE CHARLES — Three Crowley teens were arrested in Lake Charles for multiple theft charges this week.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 6th deputies responded to the areas of E. Gauthier Road and Tom Hebert Road in Lake Charles in reference to several vehicle burglaries happening in the area around 4 a.m.

During an investigation deputies found a car matching the description of the car possibly responsible for the burglaries. When deputies performed a traffic stop they searched the vehicle and found four firearms. One weapon was reported stolen through Jennings Police Department and another was stolen earlier that morning in Lake Charles.

A 16-year-old juvenile, 17-year-old juvenile, and James S. O’Neal III, 18, all of Crowley was taken into custody.

Detectives also learned that the 17-year-old minor had an active warrant for attempted 1st degree murder in Crowley.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with 2 counts of simple burglary; 2 counts of theft under $1,000; 2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm; and theft of a firearm. The juveniles were additionally charged with 2 counts of possession of a handgun by a juvenile. O’Neal was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and the juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

No bonds have been set. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

