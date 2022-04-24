Three Children Missing After Jumping Into Mississippi River

Three children have gone missing after plunging into the Mississippi River on Saturday evening.

The children—a 15 year old boy, 14 year old girl, and an 8 year old girl—reportedly entered the water around 7:15 pm, near the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans.

The Coast Guard began search efforts immediately and was joined by the New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans PD shortly after. The searched continued into early Sunday morning. The children remain missing.

This story is still developing and will be updated as further information is received.

