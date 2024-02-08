They're Back! Clouds return to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The clouds have moved back in to Acadiana and we've officially entered our next stretch of gray days.

Temperatures will still be above average with highs in the mid 70s, and lows staying in the 50s.

Showers will hold off for the next couple of days with the exception being a few isolated, light patches of rain that could move through the region.

If we do see any showers Thursday or Friday the impact will be minimal.

Unfortunately for revelers this weekend will feature a bit more rainfall with broken showers popping up through the day on Saturday.

It doesn't look bad enough Saturday to warrant canceling any of your plans but it would be a good idea to keep an umbrella with you through the day.

Most of the activity will be showers and thunderstorms don't look like they'll be a huge issue, but as always if you hear thunder it's time to pack it in and go home.

Sunday is when the heaviest rain will roll through with timing looking like the late evening and maybe spilling over into early Monday morning.

Chillier weather will push in for the start of next work week and temperatures will struggle to get into the 60s for the first half of the week.

The upside of getting our rain this weekend is that we will have sunnier weather by Mardi Gras day even if it will be a little cool.

