The summer of big heat waves continues; rain chances remain slim to none

TONIGHT: Mild & fair
FRIDAY: Hot & mostly sunny
DISCUSSION
Well, it's the summer that does not seem to want to end!
More high heat is in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend.
After a start in the mid-upper 70s, expect highs to push their way into the upper 90s Friday afternoon under a mixture of sun & clouds.
Heat indices will sit in the 101-106° range, so once again just below heat advisory criteria.
Rain chances will remain less than 10%.
Upper 90s to even lower 100s will be likely for this weekend.
Heat indices will be inching upwards as well.
Again, don't expect much relief in the form of rainfall.
A few isolated showers could return Monday, but overall, next week is looking very hot and rather dry as a heat dome of high pressure takes over.
Multiple days of highs in the triple digits look possible—unfortunately
Stay cool and hydrated out there, Acadiana!
TROPICS
Only area of interest is way out in the eastern Atlantic and has about a 40% chance of development over the next week or so.
Regardless, it looks like this one will remain out to sea.
The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet at this time.
