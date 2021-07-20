The Style Loft grand opening in Downtown Lafayette

Downtown Lafayette welcomes The Style Loft, a family-operated high-end boutique, in a grand opening this Friday, July 23.

“It’s very exciting to be part of the Downtown Lafayette family,” says owner Lulu Carter. “With events like Artwalk and Festivals, I feel like I can reach an even bigger audience that includes locals and tourists, alike.”

Carter relocated her store for even more exposure and significantly more foot traffic. Her fashion journey began after being the go-to personal shopper for her friends and family. Her services include special-order clothing for any upcoming events her shoppers have, from Homecoming Court to Festival pageants to just a night out on the town.

Shoppers of The Style Loft can expect on-trend styles from business casual to club attire, sizes ranging from extra small to extra large, with plus sizes coming soon. Carter has a firm view on the exclusivity of each piece, as she does not order in bulk. Low stock on each selection of apparel provides the shopper access to unique pieces and a more customized experience.

“Style Loft will be a welcome addition to downtown’s ever-growing retail scene,” said Anita Begnaud, Downtown Development Authority CEO. “Lulu is bringing energy and a successful business model to one of our district’s most prominent entrance points, and we are thrilled to watch her business grow in her new space.”

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. All are invited to celebrate the relocation into Downtown Lafayette.

