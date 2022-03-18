The stage is set for a beautiful festival forecast

Showers and storms moved through early Friday morning as the week's second front moved across Acadiana.

There was a concern that some of the storms would end up severe, and while there were a few stronger storms we luckily stayed below the severe criteria.

That front has now pushed to the east, and will take the chance of shower along with it, leaving behind stunning weather for the weekend.

Sunny skies will be the main order of business for the rest of Friday, and those clear skies will drop temperatures into the low to mid 40s by Saturday morning.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures on Saturday will be on the cooler side with highs in the low 70s, and winds from the north around 10-15 mph which could make it feel rather chilly.

Still though, it's going to be an overall beautiful day with only a few fair weather clouds moving through the area during the afternoon.

Similar to Friday, temperatures will drop quickly Saturday evening as the sun drops.

Daniel Phillips

Sunday is going to be similar with slightly warmer weather as highs will get into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Showers and storms look to return to the area on Tuesday with another front pushing across the region potentially sparking some severe weather across the board.

There's a lot going on this weekend but make sure to check in with the forecast with the potential for some nasty stuff earlier next week.

