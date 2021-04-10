The severe threat is over, and a nice weekend will emerge

It was a rough, loud night across Acadiana.

A series of, at times, violent storms moved through the region along a cold front that will drop in some cooler drier weather by the end of the day.

Showers lingered along the coast at daybreak, but with the severe threat over Acadiana can look forward to the remainder of the weekend.

Despite the wet start the rest of the day will be dry, clouds will break and clear and sunshine will return to the area by the afternoon paving the way or a very pleasant evening.

Temperatures will still be in the low 80s Saturday, however, a steady breeze from the north will bring in some dry air which in turn will break up the humidity a little.

Lows will drop into the 50s and we'll have a spectacular Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a warm dry afternoon.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel