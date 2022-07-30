The New Orleans Coast Guard reacts to an oil discharge near Kenner, La

NEW ORLEANS- Coast Guards from the New Orleans watchstanders responded to an oil discharge from a tanker ship yesterday on the lower Mississippi River near Kenner, La.

The NOCG watchstanders received an alert around 6:08 p.m. regarding tank vessel Hafnia Rhine discharging oil during a fueling operation with a fuel barge at Ama Anchorage. After viewing the area, watchstanders contacted pollution responders to the scene.

The Rhine crew was able to secure the discharge, but investigators with New Orleans pollution counted up to 2,100 gallons of oil that entered the water contaminating around 50-60 barges within the area.

The National Response Corporation and Environment Safety and Health Consulting Services were also hired to help clean up oil that spilled into the river.

There have been no reports of injury to wildlife.

The discharge is still under investigation.

