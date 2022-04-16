The New Iberia Semi-Annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival Happening Today

This year's Semi-Annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place inside and outside the 300 Parkview Dr. Community Center.

The park is a great place for attendees to spend time with kids in preparation for spring. A large variety of handmade crafts, clothing, sweets, home décor, and independent companies will be featured at this show.

At the entrance to the building, vendors will have booths both in the building and in the courtyard. The festival is free to attend.

"We have a fantastic new food truck and a mobile coffee cart," said event planner Andrea Ordodi. "Lots of returning vendors and some great new ones! Bring the kids for fun and pictures with the Easter Bunny!"

For more information, a map and full vendor list, visit the event's Facebook page HERE.

