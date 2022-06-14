The hot pattern continues; watching one area in tropics

Well, it was another hot one out there today.

Also, you probably noticed hazy blue skies as well courtesy of Saharan dust.

That dust will look to stick around for a little while longer.

Those who are sensitive to poor air quality should continue to limit their outdoor exposure.

The pattern essentially remaining unchanged over the next several days as a ridge of high pressure dominates our forecast.

Wednesday Heat index

Expect highs to push well into the mid-90s.

Heat index in the triple digits.

The ridge may try and slide far enough to the west by the end of the week to allow for slightly better chances come Thursday-Saturday afternoons (30-40%).

Now keep in mind, even with rain chances at 10% Wednesday, we can never totally rule out one or two pop-up showers with the heating of the day.

Maybe you'll be one of the lucky ones to get some relief from the big heat!

Rain chances look to come back down Sunday and into the early parts of next week as the ridge takes back control.

The heat stays on as high eventually push the mid-upper 90s... Whew!

TROPICS

An area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean could get better organized in the days ahead.

The national hurricane center gives the feature a 40% chance of developing into at least a depression in the next 5 days.

Tropical satellite Caribbean disturbance

However, regardless of any development, it will remain off to our south and west courtesy of the ridge of high that is keeping us so hot here locally.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

