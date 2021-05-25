The forecast is looking more and more like summer

In south Louisiana the arrival of summer is inevitable and eventually the forecast becomes a little warmer and a little muggier.

Tuesday is shaping up to be one of those summer looking forecasts with highs pushing into the mid 80s and the heat index running a little warmer.

There's just enough moisture in the atmosphere that a few pop up showers will be possible in the afternoon, although as you may have guessed, these will be the typical summer type showers.

The rest of the work week is looking pretty similar with little change in the overall pattern, which will be pretty consistent for the next couple of months.

A quick bump in rain chances will arrive on Saturday with a front moving through the area and increasing the moisture across the area, from there a little more dry air will be with us briefly before the forecast settles back into summer.

