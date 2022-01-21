Watch
The City of Scott sets COVID test distribution event, Monday

Posted at 6:13 AM, Jan 21, 2022
The City of Scott will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests on Monday, January 24th.

The tests will be handed out at Scott City Hall from 2 PM to 4 PM, while supplies last.

Pick-up will be available through their drive-thru window. They say only two tests will be distributed per vehicle.

