The Children's Museum of Acadiana presents "Mornings at the Museum"

Last day to register for Moon Sand at the Museum is on April 10: More information is available HERE.

During their own monthly two-hour event, "Mornings at the Museum", children with neurodevelopmental and autism spectrum disorders can view Museum exhibits and workshops for free.

Educational and educational activities are designed and produced by educators and docents with an eye on the cognitive development of children.

In addition to providing experiences that families would not be able to enjoy otherwise, the Stuller Family Foundation enables the continuation of this program.

Furthered information can be found HERE.

