Hurricane Ida leaves promise for Oak Alley

One day after Hurricane Ida made its landfall in southeast Louisiana, a scene of devastation occurred to the historic Alley of Oaks 93 miles northwest of Grand Isle.

In the path of Ida, 220-year-old oak trees, in Vacherie, are left as what seems to be the end for the Oak Alley Plantation's main attraction.

Hillary Loeber, the marketing director of Oak Alley, said the branches that have been ripped from the oaks, actually takes the pressure off the trunk.

Tree inspectors, who plan on inspecting the historic oaks, informed her that the centuries old trees will improve well by Spring.

The Oak Alley Foundation updated the public on Facebook after assessing their grounds Sunday:

Oak Alley’s historic site will remain closed as we begin the process of cleanup following Hurricane Ida. We are still without power and internet services at this time. The mansion is solid with no damage and the iconic alley of oaks, while they experienced a significant “pruning” during the storm, are stable and standing tall. There is a lot of vegetative debris on the ground which will take some time to remove but we look forward to welcoming visitors back as soon as we are able. Thank you to everyone for their continued support and words of encouragement. Please continue to think about our staff and their families and all in SE Louisiana who have been dramatically affected by this storm.

